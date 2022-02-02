Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Light to moderate rain is expected in the city on Thursday and Friday. According to the Chandigarh Met Department Director, Manmohan Singh, fog is likely on Wednesday morning, while light to moderate rain is expected on Thursday.

On Friday, it is likely to rain in the morning, but the weather is expected to be completely clear after 2.30 pm. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 17.8°C, 3.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 7.2°C, the normal temperature for the day. TNS

