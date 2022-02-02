Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Light to moderate rain is expected in the city on Thursday and Friday. According to the Chandigarh Met Department Director, Manmohan Singh, fog is likely on Wednesday morning, while light to moderate rain is expected on Thursday.
On Friday, it is likely to rain in the morning, but the weather is expected to be completely clear after 2.30 pm. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 17.8°C, 3.1 degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 7.2°C, the normal temperature for the day. TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...