Residents of Pinjore Ward 7 protest over water shortage

Panchkula, March 21
Residents of Ward 7 of Pinjore have complained of a shortage of water supply in the area. They said a complaint has been raised with the ward councillor, but to no avail.
There are approximately 4,000 residents in Ward 7, which is part of the Kalka Municipal Council. The MC had installed new pipelines and tubewells in the area to manage the supply of water. However, residents said they have been holding a symbolic protest, adding that they have been facing this issue for two months.
Councillor Pradeep Kumar said, “We used to be dependent on tankers for the supply of water in the area. Because of this, the MC began installing new tubewells and supply pipelines. The work was carried out under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. However, residents still face water shortages despite all the upgrades in the area.”
A resident, Surinder Kaur, said, “We used to get ample supply of water every day. However, now, the water is supplied to us on alternate days. Moreover, the exact timing for supply of drinking water has not been decided so far. This has been causing a lot of problems for all the residents of the area.”
Residents pointed out that they have raised the matter with the area Councillor Sanjeev Kaushal.
When contacted, Kaushal said he was working to redress the problem. He said, “The MC has replaced the old supply pipes with new, wider (4-inch) supply lines for proper flow of water. The residents made the complaint around two weeks ago. Thereafter, we checked and found out that the water supply operator was at fault. I have discussed the matter with the Panchkula MC Commissioner, who holds charge as the chief of Kalka Municipal Council.”
Kaushal added that he has filed a complaint against the operator with corporation officials too.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...