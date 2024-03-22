Residents of Pinjore Ward 7 protest over water shortage

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 21

Residents of Ward 7 of Pinjore have complained of a shortage of water supply in the area. They said a complaint has been raised with the ward councillor, but to no avail.

There are approximately 4,000 residents in Ward 7, which is part of the Kalka Municipal Council. The MC had installed new pipelines and tubewells in the area to manage the supply of water. However, residents said they have been holding a symbolic protest, adding that they have been facing this issue for two months.

Councillor Pradeep Kumar said, “We used to be dependent on tankers for the supply of water in the area. Because of this, the MC began installing new tubewells and supply pipelines. The work was carried out under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. However, residents still face water shortages despite all the upgrades in the area.”

A resident, Surinder Kaur, said, “We used to get ample supply of water every day. However, now, the water is supplied to us on alternate days. Moreover, the exact timing for supply of drinking water has not been decided so far. This has been causing a lot of problems for all the residents of the area.”

Residents pointed out that they have raised the matter with the area Councillor Sanjeev Kaushal.

When contacted, Kaushal said he was working to redress the problem. He said, “The MC has replaced the old supply pipes with new, wider (4-inch) supply lines for proper flow of water. The residents made the complaint around two weeks ago. Thereafter, we checked and found out that the water supply operator was at fault. I have discussed the matter with the Panchkula MC Commissioner, who holds charge as the chief of Kalka Municipal Council.”

Kaushal added that he has filed a complaint against the operator with corporation officials too.

