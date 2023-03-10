Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

A 69-year-old retired Indian Navy officer was drugged by an unidentified person at the ISBT in Sector 43 here and robbed of a purse containing cash, documents and a bank ATM card. The ATM card was later used for transactions worth around Rs 85,000, including shopping and withdrawing cash.

Complainant Vijay Singh Rana, a native of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh (HP), reported that he had reached his sister’s house in Zirakpur on March 3. He was supposed to attend a court hearing regarding a family dispute at the District Court in Sector 43 on March 4. After the court hearing, the complainant went to the ISBT to catch a bus back to HP.

The complainant further stated that while he was waiting for the bus, the suspect, who appeared to be of his age, struck a conversation with him. He reported that the suspect claimed that he was a doctor at a private hospital in Mumbai. The suspect told the complainant that he had low blood level in his body and gave him a capsule to eat so that it could be brought to the normal level.

After around 15 minutes, the suspect gave two more capsules to the complainant. The suspect then took him to an ATM kiosk and made him withdraw Rs 500. The duo then came back and sat on a bench after which the complainant became unconscious. He was later left near the PGI. Cops got the unconscious HP native admitted to the hospital.

The police said the complainant regained consciousness two days later at a private hospital in Mohali and found his purse containing Rs 3,500, an ATM card and documents missing.

It was later discovered that the suspect used the ATM card to purchase dry fruits worth around Rs 17,000 in Sector 15 and withdraw cash in Delhi.

A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Was going back home after court hearing

Vijay Singh Rana came for a court hearing in Sector 43

Later, he went to the ISBT to catch a bus back to HP

While waiting for bus, a man of his age struck a conversation with him

Claiming to be doctor, suspect told him he had low blood level

He gave complainant a capsule to eat; two more capsules given later

Victim left at PGI after robbing him of a purse with valuables

#indian navy #Kangra #PGI Chandigarh