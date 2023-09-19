School notes: Gian Jyoti Global, Mohali

The school organised a unique teachers’ competition titled ‘Twisted Tales’ in which more than 45 entries were received from different schools of the tricity .The teachers were required to upload a video based on any one topic of their choice out of the seven relevant topics given to them. Prabhjot Kaur from Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali, bagged the first prize and Sakshi Rauthan from St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, won the second and Shally Vij from Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, the third. Consolation prizes were given to Neelkamal and Simranjeet Kaur from Shivalik Public School, Mohali.

Banyan Tree, Chandigarh

In commemoration of Grandparents’ Day, the school held a resplendent cultural event with great joy and fervour. The event began with a welcome address followed by dazzling performances by students of pre-primary wing, who danced on harmonious melodies and presented heartfelt songs dedicated to their grandparents. The grandparents enjoyed a variety of games and activities designed to engage them in a day of fun and laughter. They also captured beautiful moments with their grandkids at the photo booth.

AKSIPS-65, Mohali

The students of classes 4 and 5 were taken on a visit to a post office in Phase VII, Mohali. The trip aimed at giving an insight to students about the functioning and working of the oldest and the humble means of communication.

Shishu Niketan, Sector 22-D, Chandigarh

A mathematics workshop was organised for teachers of classes 6-8 at the school. Gurpreet Kaur, the resource person from the SCERT, Chandigarh, conducted the workshop, which included some interesting ways of making formulas, algebraic expression and 2D and 3D figures easy to understand. In the highly interactive session, teachers learnt many tips for improving the teaching of the subject.

Guru Harkrishan Public, Dera Bassi

On the occasion of first Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, a profound Japji Saheb path was organised by the management of the school followed by the inauguration of Shri Balwant Singh Ji Akali Memorial Hall. At the end of the programme, Guru ka Langar was generously served to all attendees.

#Mohali