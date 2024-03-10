Speeding Mercedes enters roadside shop in Mohali's Phase 8, kills man

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 10

A tea stall owner died as a speeding luxury car barged into a roadside shop in Phase 8-B around 1.30 am on Sunday.

Prakash was sleeping in his shop when the accident took place.

His kin alleged that the Mercedes car driver was drunk. They staged a protest by blocking Airport Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police have reached the spot.

The victim was around 30 years of age and hailed from Bihar.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident.

DSP City 2 Mohit Aggarwal said, "Police are collecting the CCTV footage of the incident. An FIR will be lodged after taking the statement of the kin of the deceased."

According to the car registration details, the vehicle owner, a director of five companies, was last issued a traffic slip on November 13, 2023.

The irate kin of the deceased pelted the towaway crane with stones and bricks.

