Stone laid 6 months ago by Kirron Kher, work on road in Chandigarh's Kishangarh yet to start; activists protest

Chandigarh, September 26
The Chandigarh unit of the Indian Youth Congress today led a protest near Kishangarh alleging that the work on a road launched by MP Kirron Kher six months ago was not started yet.
Party president Manoj Lubana said he had received a number of complaints from people regarding the bad condition of roads and public toilets.
Lubana said the MP had launched the work to construct/repair a road near Kishangarh on March 15. Even as residents continued to suffer because of the poor condition of the road, the work did not start, he said.
“On a number of occasions, we have protested to highlight the matter. There is also no proper water and electricity supply and sanitation facilities in many areas of the city. Even the road leading to MP Kirron Kher’s official residence in Sector 7 is in a bad shape,” he alleged.
An official in the road division said at least 45 per cent of the city roads needed urgent repairs.
