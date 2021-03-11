Store owner robbed of Rs 40K in Mohali

Mohali, May 30
Three masked miscreants robbed the owner of a medical store of Rs 40,000 at gunpoint in Sector 77 on the night of May 25.
The store owner, Durjit Singh, said three youths came to his store in a car and parked it nearby. They asked for some medicine. As soon as the owner gave them the medicine, two miscreants pointed a pistol at him and took out money from the cash box.
The victim has submitted CCTV footage of the store to the police. The police are verifying his claim.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder
In spotlight following Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle
Cabinet meet, training for MLAs deferred | DGP VK Bhawra wa...
Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents
The accused did not flee the spot after the crime but waited...