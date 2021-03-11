Store owner robbed of Rs 40K in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 30

Three masked miscreants robbed the owner of a medical store of Rs 40,000 at gunpoint in Sector 77 on the night of May 25.

The store owner, Durjit Singh, said three youths came to his store in a car and parked it nearby. They asked for some medicine. As soon as the owner gave them the medicine, two miscreants pointed a pistol at him and took out money from the cash box.

The victim has submitted CCTV footage of the store to the police. The police are verifying his claim.