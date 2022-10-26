Suicide bid in front of Pinjore police station

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 25

A middle-aged man put himself on fire by pouring fuel on himself near the gate of the Pinjore police station around 1:30 pm today.

The injured has been identified as Shashi Bhushan, a native of Benaras in Uttar Pradesh and presently residing in Dhamala village under the jurisdiction of the Pinjore police station.

Taking immediate action, police personnel doused the flames by putting a blanket on him and got him admitted to the Civil Hospital, Kalka, from where he was referred to the General Hospital in Sector 6 here, as he had suffered 52 to 60 per cent burns.

Sources said there was a dispute between Shashi and his wife Sandhya. The matter was pending in court.

According to information, Sandhya, who lives with her mother along with her children, had submitted a complaint at the Pinjore police station against her husband accusing him of hurling abuses at her this morning.

ASI Sandeep, who was dealing with the complaint, had called both the parties to the police station. During a conversation, the couple had a verbal duel following which Shashi went out of the police station and set himself afire.

Sources said Shashi had accused the police of not taking any action on a complaint given by him and were taking sides with the other party.

Dr Shivani, who is posted in the Emergency of the Kalka hospital, said policemen had brought Shashi, who had suffered burn injuries, and he was referred to the Panchkula hospital after administration of first aid.

Pinjore SHO Harvinder Singh said a case of attempt to suicide had been registered against Shashi. Investigation into the complaints submitted by both the parties was on, he said.

