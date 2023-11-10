To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, November 9

To enhance citizen convenience and streamline administrative processes, the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) has proposed significant changes to certain vehicle-related services. The key highlight of this proposal is the elimination of signature proof, aiming at simplifying and expediting various processes for vehicle owners.

An official said some documents had already been omitted for certain services, but they were trying to remove the signature proof from some services as the same could be done on Aadhaar-based authentication. He said they had proposed to remove signature proof for services like issuance of a duplicate RC. The proposal is currently awaiting final approval which would make a significant step towards a more efficient and citizen-friendly system, he said.

To make various services more accessible and convenient for citizens, a number of documents were no longer required, he added.

One notable change pertains to the renewal of vehicle registration, where the need for documents like the registration certificate, insurance certificate and self-declaration have been eliminated. Citizens will only require Form No. 25, certificate of fitness and a signature to complete the process.

For the issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC), documents such as insurance certificate and self-declaration have been removed. The revised procedure will involve Form No. 28, registration certification, chassis print, signature proof and an NCRB report.

For change in address in RC, documents like insurance policy and self-declaration no longer needed. Only Form No. 33, RC of the vehicle and address proof will be required for the online process.

For the issuance of duplicate RCs, the requirement for insurance certificate and self-declaration has been done away with. Citizens will need to provide address proof, Form No. 26, a police report, signature ID and chassis print. Additionally, the RLA has proposed to remove signature proof.

For termination of hypothecation, insurance certificate and self-declaration not needed. The revised procedure will only require Form No. 35, Bank NOC, RC, and signature ID.

A noteworthy change is the removal of self-declaration for the transfer of ownership of vehicles, further simplifying the process.

Hassle-free tasks

RC renewal: No need for RC, insurance certificate, self-declaration; only Form No. 25, fitness certificate needed

NOC: Insurance certificate, self-declaration removed; Form No. 28, RC, chassis print, signature, NCRB report needed

Change of address in RC: Insurance policy, self-declaration scrapped; Form No. 33, RC, address proof required

Duplicate RC: No insurance certificate, self-declaration; address proof, Form No. 26, police report, chassis print needed