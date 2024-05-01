Two held in Panchkula park murder case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 30

The local police claimed to have solved the murder case of a retired government employee, who was residing in Sector 15, with the arrest of two persons.

The body of Devendra (55) was recovered from a park in Sector 5 on April 18.

Holding a press conference here today, police officials said the man was murdered by the two suspects, identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Majri village in Sector 2 here, and Sonu, a resident of Singhpura village in Zirakpur, over a financial issue.

Sharing information about the case, ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj said they had recovered the body from Silver Jubilee Park in Sector 5.

A case was registered on the statement of the victim’s father Daryav Singh.

Daryav Singh, a resident of Sector 11, claimed that he and his son were supposed to attend a wedding together in Jind the next day. He said but his phone was switched off when he tried to contact him. Later, his body was recovered with severe head injuries from the Sector 5 park.

Sub-inspector Ankit Dhanda from the Crime Branch, Sector 19, said the police collected call details from the victim’s mobile phone. “We also collected the CCTV footage related to the incident from various sites. The two things gave us vital clues about the murder,” he said.

He said Devendra had a dispute with the main suspect, Manoj Kumar, over money. As such they had met at the park where the body was found with injuries.

The two suspects were presented in a court, which sent them to police remand for seven days. Police officials said they were trying to find out the amount of dispute that led to the murder.

