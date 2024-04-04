 Two parking lot workers booked : The Tribune India

Two parking lot workers booked

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two parking attendants at the PGI have been booked for assaulting a woman and her son. A woman resident of Zirakpur had alleged that Surjit Singh, Sandeep and one more person, all parking attendants, thrashed her and her son Surender Kumar at the parking lot. The complainant sustained injuries and was admitted to the PGI. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Three motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile phone from a woman. The complainant, a resident of Sector 15, reported that the miscreants snatched her phone near her house on Tuesday. The police have registered a case at the Sector 11 station and started investigation. TNS

Man held with stolen bike

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man with a stolen motorcycle. The police said the suspect, Jaspal, a resident of Kurali, was arrested at Maloya while he was riding a motorcycle that was stolen from area under the Sector 36 police station. A case has been registered against him and investigation started. TNS

CCA log victory in cricket

Chandigarh: Chauhan Cricket Academy (CCA) beat Rajesh Pathak Academy (RCA) by 45 runs at the ongoing 14th Summer League Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the CCA posted 104 runs before getting all out in 24.4 overs. Aditya Tiwari (24), Shubam Sharma (21) and Ansar (12) were the main scorers for the side. Kavish Kapoor claimed four wickets, while Mohit Narayan bagged two for the bowling side. In reply, RCA lads were bundled out at 59. Dhruv (22) and Zaurik Kaushik (14) were major contributors. Ansar and Yash claimed three wickets each, while Rudransh Bahal bagged one. In the second match, CL Champs defeated Satguru Cricket Academy by nine wickets. TNS

P’kula academy win by 72 runs

Mohali: Hansraj Cricket Academy (HCA), Panchkula, registered a 72-run win over RG Cricket Academy at the Hansraj Men Seniors T20 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Panchkula team scored 210/4 with the help of Aman (82), Shivam Bhambri (53), Anubhav Kaushik (21), Arjit Singh Pannu (19) and Arsh Ksbir (11). Raman Bishnoi and Yuvraj Thakur claimed two wickets each. In reply, RG Academy scored 138/7. Sourish Sanwal (37) and Manan Sharma (35) were the main scorers for the side, while Ishan Goyal (15), Shubham Arya (15) and Raman Bishnoi (14) were other notable contributors. Lovepreet Saini and Harish Kumar claimed two wickets each, while Paras and Hartejassvi Kapoor bagged one each. In the second match, SD Cricket Academy defeated Champions Cricket Academy, Kalka, by 21 runs. TNS

Z’pur academy bag T20 title

Mohali: Cricket with Nagesh Academy, Zirkapur, defeated Cricket Academy of Narwal by one run to win the Embark Women T20 Cup at Karnal. Batting first, the Zirkapur team posted 140/4 in 20 overs. Eknoor Kaur Multani scored 54 off 30 balls, including nine boundaries. In reply, the Narwal team scored 139/7 in the allotted overs.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service

#PGI Chandigarh #Zirakpur


