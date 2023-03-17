Two peddlers held with 12-kg opium, Rs 17L drug money

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

The police today claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 12 kg of opium and Rs 17 lakh from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, and Afzal Khan, a native of Jharkhand.

The police spokesman said a police team, headed by Sub-Inspector Baljinder Kaur, was on patrol duty when secret information about two drug smugglers roaming in the area was received. The team tracked the smugglers and intercepted a Hyundai car bearing a Chandigarh registration number. The car was searched and opium packed in a bag and drug money were recovered.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects. They were produced in court, which remanded them in police custody till March 21.

The police said during preliminary investigation, the suspects revealed that they used to get opium from Jharkhand and sold it in Zirakpur, Mohali, Chandigarh and Ambala.