UP man held with 51.52-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested Auraiya (UP) native Aniket Singh (24) and recovered 51.52 grams of heroin from him near the BSNL turn, Sector 34-A, here on Thursday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

2 arrested for stealing cycle

Chandigarh: The police arrested Pardeep (20) of Sector 41 and Harsh (23) of Sector 52 for stealing the cycle of Ashok Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, from his house on Tuesday. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 26 reported that his son’s cycle was stolen from Sector 20 here on August 6. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Bike rider hits pedestrian

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 44, Balwan Singh, reported that Rajan Kumar of Kajheri, who was riding a bike, hit him on the Sector 43-44 road leading to Sector 43 on August 7. Rajan was arrested and later released on bail. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Two held with stolen bike

Mohali: The police arrested Dadu Majra resident Sanjay and Sector 38 (West) resident Ravi with a stolen bike near the Sector 70 roundabout. The duo was riding the stolen bike with no registration plate when they were apprehended at a naka. The police said the bike was stolen from the Balongi area sometime ago. TNS

Vehicle stolen from near park

Mohali: A resident of Phase 10 reported that his scooty was stolen from outside Silvi Park here on August 4. In his complaint to the police, Ravinder Singh stated that he had parked his scooty outside the park around 5:15 pm but found it missing when he returned. TNS

Nutritional aid for TB patients

Mohali: In a major step to eradicate TB, the patients of Mohali, SBS Nagar, Roopnagar and Hoshiarpur districts will get nutritional support through NIKSHAY Mitra scheme aided by Fortis Hospital here. DC Aashika Jain said, “There is a need for consistent efforts of hospitals to eradicate TB and reduce the social stigma associated with it.” TNS

City golfer third in championship

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha, Bengaluru golfer Trishul Chinnappa and Kolkata’s Divyanshu Bajaj shared the third position with a score of 10-under 278 during the India Cements Pro Championship at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai. Gurugram’s Sunhit Bishnoi was a cut above the rest, as he produced a red-hot 8-under 64 on the final day to outshine the rest of the field and claim his maiden title. TNS

Cyclists pedal to mark I-Day

Chandigarh: A total of nine local cyclists celebrated the 77th Independence Day by covering a distance of about 260 km to end their Jashn-e-Azadi ride at the Wagah Border in Amritsar. The cyclists dedicated their ride to the Border Security Force (BSF). The cyclists were Vikrant Sharma, Sudeep Rawat, Ashwini Kumar, Nitender Dhillon, Arnav Malik, Rajesh Kler, Bhavik Sharma, Kairav Sharma and Tanmay Rawat. The participants also took part in a cultural programme. TNS

#BSNL