 UP man held with 51.52-gm heroin : The Tribune India

in brief

UP man held with 51.52-gm heroin

UP man held with 51.52-gm heroin

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested Auraiya (UP) native Aniket Singh (24) and recovered 51.52 grams of heroin from him near the BSNL turn, Sector 34-A, here on Thursday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

2 arrested for stealing cycle

Chandigarh: The police arrested Pardeep (20) of Sector 41 and Harsh (23) of Sector 52 for stealing the cycle of Ashok Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, from his house on Tuesday. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar of Sector 26 reported that his son’s cycle was stolen from Sector 20 here on August 6. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Bike rider hits pedestrian

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 44, Balwan Singh, reported that Rajan Kumar of Kajheri, who was riding a bike, hit him on the Sector 43-44 road leading to Sector 43 on August 7. Rajan was arrested and later released on bail. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Two held with stolen bike

Mohali: The police arrested Dadu Majra resident Sanjay and Sector 38 (West) resident Ravi with a stolen bike near the Sector 70 roundabout. The duo was riding the stolen bike with no registration plate when they were apprehended at a naka. The police said the bike was stolen from the Balongi area sometime ago. TNS

Vehicle stolen from near park

Mohali: A resident of Phase 10 reported that his scooty was stolen from outside Silvi Park here on August 4. In his complaint to the police, Ravinder Singh stated that he had parked his scooty outside the park around 5:15 pm but found it missing when he returned. TNS

Nutritional aid for TB patients

Mohali: In a major step to eradicate TB, the patients of Mohali, SBS Nagar, Roopnagar and Hoshiarpur districts will get nutritional support through NIKSHAY Mitra scheme aided by Fortis Hospital here. DC Aashika Jain said, “There is a need for consistent efforts of hospitals to eradicate TB and reduce the social stigma associated with it.” TNS

City golfer third in championship

Chandigarh: Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha, Bengaluru golfer Trishul Chinnappa and Kolkata’s Divyanshu Bajaj shared the third position with a score of 10-under 278 during the India Cements Pro Championship at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai. Gurugram’s Sunhit Bishnoi was a cut above the rest, as he produced a red-hot 8-under 64 on the final day to outshine the rest of the field and claim his maiden title. TNS

Cyclists pedal to mark I-Day

Chandigarh: A total of nine local cyclists celebrated the 77th Independence Day by covering a distance of about 260 km to end their Jashn-e-Azadi ride at the Wagah Border in Amritsar. The cyclists dedicated their ride to the Border Security Force (BSF). The cyclists were Vikrant Sharma, Sudeep Rawat, Ashwini Kumar, Nitender Dhillon, Arnav Malik, Rajesh Kler, Bhavik Sharma, Kairav Sharma and Tanmay Rawat. The participants also took part in a cultural programme. TNS

#BSNL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Nine soldiers killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Ladakh

2
Nation Explainer

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

3
Punjab

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Accused Sachin Bishnoi stayed in UP with shooters before executing murder plan, reveal sources

7
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra posts video singing Amrinder Gill's Punjabi chartbuster 'Dildariyan', fans lap it up

8
Punjab

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar suspended from Congress for anti-party activities

9
Trending

Japanese man 'doesn't want to live a dog's life', says his desire to ‘imitate a dog is not sexual’

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi rides his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, remembers his late father's words

Don't Miss

View All
At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Top News

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects ‘violated’ norms, caused flooding downstream

Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream

Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...

More forced into flood camps in Punjab

Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab

Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified

75% attendance made mandatory for doctors

India looks at having over 55% indigenous parts in submarines

India looks at having over 55% indigenous parts in submarines


Cities

View All

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Health Dept claims 171 dengue, 106 chikungunya cases in Amritsar

Teachers’ body demands separate vote counting centres for civic body elections

2,400 litres lahan recovered from village in Tarn Taran

BRTS crisis: Activist writes to two legislators for revival of Metro bus service

Finance firm employee among three robbed

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

City Beautiful dons greener look, forest area up 3.86%

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Cab drivers end indefinite strike

Expedite GMCH-32 projects: Health Secretary

Now, waste ‘dump’ comes up in Maloya

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

In poll gear, BJP unveils Delhi LS segment heads

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man, injure 2 others

Man steals phone, transfers money, caught

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Flood fury: Farmers seek adequate, timely relief for crop loss

Scribe ends his life in hotel room

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Chintpurni fair: Cabinet Minister Jimpa reviews arrangements

Independence Day: Honour for city cop

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Floods claimed one life, caused damage to roads, properties

Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Deteriorating living conditions in EWS Colony, courtesy MC apathy

MC issues challan of Rs 25K against burning of organic waste

Gang that held family captive busted

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Patiala Cops hold special nakas

Four in police net for friend's murder in Fatehgarh Sahib

Tributes paid to freedom fighters in Patiala

Seminar on sports laws held in Patiala

Award for Patiala educationist