Vivek strikes twice in GMHS-36 victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Government Model High School (GMHS), Sector 36, defeated Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, 4-1 to win the boys’ U-14 inter-school football tournament, at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37.

Vivek put the Sector 36 team ahead by netting a goal in the 22nd minute, while Maivam Bewrish doubled the lead in the 25th minute. Shivam reduced the margin for the Sector 26 team in the 34th minute.

After locking the first half 2-1, the Sector 26 tried their best to defend their territory. However, the Sector 36 team pumped in two more goals in the second half. Vivek netted another goal in the 42nd minute, while Tinex netted one in the 45th minute.

Meanwhile, St John’s School, Sector 26, claimed the third position by recoding a 4-0 win over St Soldier’s School, Sector 28. Aditya posted a hat-trick (18th, 24th and 40th minute) and Pourounja posted one in the 46th minute to seal the team’s win.

