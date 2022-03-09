Women patrol vehicles launched in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 8
Women patrol vehicles of the UT police were flagged off from the Government College for Girls, Sector 42, during a cultural event held to mark International Women’s day.
Recognising the UN Theme for the day, ‘Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Development Tomorrow’, trees were planted at the college. On the occasion, a mobile mammography van of the Tera Hi Tera Foundation was also inaugurated. The van will visit different colleges during the week.
As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a video showing the role of female freedom fighters in India’s independence struggle was played. Twelve women achievers were felicitated at the event. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...