Women patrol vehicles launched in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

Women patrol vehicles of the UT police were flagged off from the Government College for Girls, Sector 42, during a cultural event held to mark International Women’s day.

Recognising the UN Theme for the day, ‘Gender Equality Today for Sustainable Development Tomorrow’, trees were planted at the college. On the occasion, a mobile mammography van of the Tera Hi Tera Foundation was also inaugurated. The van will visit different colleges during the week.

As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a video showing the role of female freedom fighters in India’s independence struggle was played. Twelve women achievers were felicitated at the event. —

