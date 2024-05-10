Wrongly parked car leads to road rage, 1 injured

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 9

The police have registered a case against three individuals for attacking a man with sticks near Sector 26 in the city.

Ranvir Singh, a resident of Barwala, said he was on his way home near Sector 28 on Wednesday evening when he saw the road was blocked as a car was parked in the middle of the road.

He said he asked the driver of the vehicle to move his car, and the owner, Gian Chand, along with two others, Amit Kumar and Vinod Kumar, attacked him.

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 506, 34 and 341 of the IPC.

