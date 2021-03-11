Zirakpur: Woman killed, husband, daughter hurt in accident

Mohali, May 5
A woman was killed while her husband and daughter sustained injuries when a rashly driven car hit their motorcycle at Zirakpur late on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Seema and her husband and daughter as Suresh Kumar and Diya. The family was returning from a marriage function at Raipur Khurd. While taking a service lane, they were hit by a car near the Zirakpur flyover. They were rushed to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where the woman died. A case has been registered against the car driver at the Zirakpur police station.
