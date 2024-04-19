1 killed, 2 hurt in accident

PTI

New Delhi: A 48-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and two other passengers travelling in the auto sustained serious injuries after a recklessly driven car rammed with the auto head-on near Tolstoy Road in New Delhi, police on Thursday said. PTI

44-yr-old man ends life

New Delhi: A 44-year-old man ended his life on Thursday by hanging himself over an alleged matrimonial dispute with his wife in Ghitorni area of southwest Delhi, police said. The deceased was identified as Kartik Lakra, who was living alone at a rented house in the area and was a school van driver by profession, they said. Probe under Section 174 of the CrPC is on, said the police. PTI

Two held for killing man

New Delhi: Two attackers, who allegedly shot dead a 35-year-old man, Shahnawaz, in broad daylight in Seelampur area here, were arrested on Thursday, police said. The accused — Salman and Shoaib, both 20 — committed the crime to gain notoriety as local gangsters, they said. DCP Tirkey said two country-made pistols and two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused. “They wanted to become famous as a gang and had planned to extort protection money from Shahnawaz so they attacked him,” the DCP said. He said the accused were previously involved in two cases of bid to murder and robbery.