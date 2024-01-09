2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

PTI

New Delhi, January 9

Two Delhi Police officers died as their car collided with a truck near the Kundali border in Haryana's Sonepat district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Monday, they said.

The victims have been identified as Inspector Dinesh Beniwal of the Northwest district's Special Staff and ATO Inspector Ranveer, posted at Adarsh Nagar police station. They were returning to their Sonepat homes in a personal car, the police said.

The bodies had been sent for post-mortem, a senior Haryana Police officer said.

Initial investigations suggest that the car collided with the parked truck, which they could not see due to fog, he added.

