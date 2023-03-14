3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Noida, March 13
The Noida police on Monday claimed to have busted a synthetic drug racket with the arrest of three persons, including a woman techie, after nearly 300 pills worth Rs 25 lakh were seized from her house in Sector 61. The three accused Abhishek Chauhan, Puja Gupta and Pulkit Kapoor are aged between 24 and 26 years and they allegedly supplied these banned pills to secret rave parties.
