 36-year-old woman ‘sexually assaulted’ in south Delhi : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • 36-year-old woman ‘sexually assaulted’ in south Delhi

36-year-old woman ‘sexually assaulted’ in south Delhi

Investigation is under way

36-year-old woman ‘sexually assaulted’ in south Delhi

The police have registered a case. iStock



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 18

A 36-year-old woman complained of sexual assault by a ‘known person’ who mixed sedative in her drink. 

Police had received a complaint on March 11 wherein a woman had complained of sexual assault by a ‘known person’ of the complainant.

Police said the accused - Gaurav Aggarwal (40) - came in contact with the victim in January this year regarding sale of a property of her known. She told the police that the accused's family is known to her family.

“Then he visited the complainant's house where he assured the complainant that he will sell the property.” they said. Police said that Gaurav, a resident of Malviya Nagar, had learnt that the complainant was into astrology. “He gained the trust of the complainant and began calling her on the pretext of learning it. Agarwal on January 24 took the woman complainant to his friend’s house in Neb Sarai to finalise a property deal where Agarwal mixed something in her drink.” an official said.

Police said the woman got unconscious and the accused sexually assaulted her. The police have registered a case under section 328 (causing harm by administering poison or harmful substance), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the police have not been able to nab the accused. “Investigation is under way and efforts are on to nab the alleged person.” they said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

2
Punjab

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

3
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

4
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

5
Trending

Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice by his father

6
Himachal

Supreme Court refuses to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

7
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

9
Punjab

Cop killed as gangster attacks raiding CIA team in Mukerian

10
India

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

NDA’s seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, JD(U) 16, LJP (Ram Vilas) 5

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

2 other NDA allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upend...

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

EC had directed all state governments to transfer officers c...

On Election Commission’s instructions, West Bengal government appoints Vivek Sahay as new DGP

On Election Commission’s instructions, West Bengal government appoints Vivek Sahay as new DGP

The Election Commission had asked the state to remove the DG...

Criminal Sukhwinder who had killed constable dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Police were looking for him after Sunday’s incident

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

The order directed further probe into his alleged role in a ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Panthic gathering at Amritsar Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Protesting corona warrior consumes poison in front of police in Kharar

Protesting corona warrior consumes poison in front of police in Kharar

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

ED raids 10 locations in Delhi-NCR in fake cancer drugs case

2 found dead with stab wounds in Delhi

Gurugram police to get production warrant for content creator Elvish Yadav in assault case

Criminal Sukhwinder who had killed constable dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

PM Modi lauds performance of Punjab’s 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Sharma

Punjab Police constable shot dead in raid operation, cremated at native village

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed