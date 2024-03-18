36-year-old woman ‘sexually assaulted’ in south Delhi

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, March 18

A 36-year-old woman complained of sexual assault by a ‘known person’ who mixed sedative in her drink.

Police had received a complaint on March 11 wherein a woman had complained of sexual assault by a ‘known person’ of the complainant.

Police said the accused - Gaurav Aggarwal (40) - came in contact with the victim in January this year regarding sale of a property of her known. She told the police that the accused's family is known to her family.

“Then he visited the complainant's house where he assured the complainant that he will sell the property.” they said. Police said that Gaurav, a resident of Malviya Nagar, had learnt that the complainant was into astrology. “He gained the trust of the complainant and began calling her on the pretext of learning it. Agarwal on January 24 took the woman complainant to his friend’s house in Neb Sarai to finalise a property deal where Agarwal mixed something in her drink.” an official said.

Police said the woman got unconscious and the accused sexually assaulted her. The police have registered a case under section 328 (causing harm by administering poison or harmful substance), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the police have not been able to nab the accused. “Investigation is under way and efforts are on to nab the alleged person.” they said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.