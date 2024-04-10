AAP kickstarts door-to-door drive against Kejriwal’s arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday kickstarted its “Jail ka Jawab Vote se” (answer to jail by voting) campaign from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The campaign was launched against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The campaign was led by the Delhi state convener and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai. The door-to-door campaign was started at Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara, East Delhi.

The AAP has vowed to counter the arrest of the Delhi CM with the campaign to garner support from the people of Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Rai stated that the elected Chief Minister of Delhi had been “tyrannically incarcerated by the Modi government”.

The AAP workers recalled since people of Delhi elected Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, he had provided free 24-hour electricity, free water, improved schools and hospitals, free bus rides for women and free pilgrimages for the elderly.

“This time, in the budget, he made a provision to give Delhi’s women Rs 1,000 every month,” they said.

“If the people of Delhi want a working Chief Minister to be released from jail, the only way is to respond to jail with votes, to respond to jail with the ‘jhadu’. Under this door-to-door campaign, we will go as Arvind Kejriwal to every house. Those for whom he has worked, will now work for him in this election. This is the purpose of this campaign,” the AAP Delhi convener said.

“The vote is the power of the people, and we believe that after the arrest, people’s emotional connection towards him has increased even more. This time, everyone will come together to defeat this ‘tyranny’ and bring Arvind Kejriwal out of jail,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Lok Sabha