Bhardwaj: Excise policy case biggest political conspiracy

Saurabh Bhardwaj



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj asserted on Tuesday that the ongoing case transcended mere allegations of money laundering, portraying it as the largest political conspiracy in India’s history.

‘Based on fake evidence’

This entire case is based on fake evidence and false witnesses. Its very basis is a lie. — Saurabh Bhardwaj, AAP leader

Mann, sanjay Singh to meet CM in jail

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh will meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal around 1 pm on Wednesday, said party sources. Mann and Singh had met in Punjab on Tuesday to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. TNS

Bhardwaj’s statements came in response to the Delhi HC’s dismissal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED. Addressing a press conference, Bhardwaj highlighted the case of Sanjay Singh, who, despite the High Court’s decision against him, received relief from the Supreme Court.

“It is a common occurrence that if the district court’s ruling is deemed erroneous, the High Court may overturn it, and subsequently, the Supreme Court may overturn incorrect decisions made by the HC. The statements made by the High Court today regarding the approvers echo those made in the decision on February 7, 2024, concerning Singh. However, the SC did not uphold these statements and granted relief to Singh,” he added.

Furthermore, Bhardwaj raised concerns about the lack of concrete evidence uncovered by the ED or the CBI, despite allegations of significant financial misconduct. He emphasised that the absence of any recovery of illicit funds raised serious questions about the efficacy of the investigation.

The AAP leader also highlighted instances of witness intimidation and coercion, suggesting that witnesses were subjected to pressure to alter their testimonies in favour of the authorities. Bhardwaj stressed that such practices have been documented in court proceedings, casting doubt on the integrity of the investigation conducted by Central agencies.

He said, “It can be asserted that this entire case hinges on fabricated evidence and coerced witnesses; its foundation is built upon deceit.”

Questioning the credibility of testimonies obtained under duress, Bharadwaj pointed out that when individuals are granted bail only under the condition that they provide statements against Kejriwal, the value of such testimonies becomes highly questionable, whether they are given before the ED or in front of a magistrate.

Bharadwaj expressed respect for the High Court’s decision, acknowledging it as an institution. However, he stated, “We respectfully disagree with this verdict. We intend to appeal to the Supreme Court against this decision and present our perspectives before the highest judicial authority.”

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

