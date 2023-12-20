Bill passed to extend protection to unauthorised colonies till 2026

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Parliament on Tuesday. The legislation was introduced by Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on December 13.

Previous law was to lapse on Dec 31 The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011, was enacted for orderly arrangement of unauthorised development in Delhi in consonance with the Master Plan

It was valid for up to three years, till December 31, 2014. However, it has been extended from time to time and was valid until December 31, 2023. Now, it has been extended further for three more years, till December 31, 2026

The Bill extends the validity of provision for three more years, that is, till December 2026, to protect unauthorised developments from any action in the city.

During that time, the government is expected to come out with Delhi Master Plan-2041, which will give a roadmap for arrangements of jhuggies, unauthorised colonies, farmhouses, village population areas and other existing land policy and regulation infirmities.

The statement and objectives of the bill states that the phenomenal growth of Delhi over the last many years has led to increase in demand for housing, commercial space and other civic amenities.

“The gap in the demand and supply has resulted in the problems of encroachment on public land, growth of slums, unauthorised constructions, etc.” it further read.

To ensure that other legislative and regulatory backing that existed did not lapse, taking a toll on the residents of these areas, the amendment to the bill on special arrangements in Delhi was brought.

