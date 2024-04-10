 BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation

BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation

'It is ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) of AAP ministers and MLAs': AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj during a press conference, in New Delhi onm April 10, 2024. Video grab via @AamAadmiParty/PTI



PTI

New Delhi, April 10

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed the resignation of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand vindicates its stand that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was aimed at finishing the party.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was using the ED and the CBI to “break our ministers and MLAs”.

“It is ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) of AAP ministers and MLAs,” he said.

Anand, who was holding various portfolios, including Social Welfare, resigned from the Delhi Cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits were not given representation in the party.

Singh asserted that although the resignation may demotivate some party workers, but the Aam Aadmi Party will largely stand strong against attempts to break the organisation.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Anand may have been threatened to quit the AAP.

Singh said that earlier the BJP used to call Anand corrupt “when a raid was conducted against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but now the party will welcome him into its fold with garlands”.

Announcing his resignation, Anand said, “This party (AAP) doesn’t respect Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers. In such circumstances, all Dalits feel cheated. We live in an inclusive society, but it is not wrong to talk about proportion. It is difficult for me to remain in the party with all these things.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Bathinda

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

2
Punjab

Punjab’s ex-minister Sucha Singh Langah’s son found selling drugs in Shimla; 4 others arrested

3
Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

4
India

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

5
Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

6
Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing on petition challenging Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest

7
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Turncoats giving parties jitters in Punjab

8
Ludhiana

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: CAT orders BSNL not to declare result of dept promotion exam

10
Punjab

In poll season, Punjab politicians turn to shrines & deras to seek ‘blessings’

Don't Miss

View All
Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Top News

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

Anand is an MLA from Patel Nagar constituency

BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation

BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation

'It is ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) of AAP ministers and M...

Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court raps Ramdev again, declines to accept apology

‘We will rip you apart’: Supreme Court warns Uttarakhand licensing authority as it rejects Ramdev’s apology

The court refused to accept affidavits filed Ramdev and Pata...

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into alleged crimes against women, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

Calcutta High Court orders court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali land-grabbing, extortion cases

Sanjay Tandon gets BJP ticket from Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

Tandon, who is Himachal BJP’s co-in charge, has been city pa...


Cities

View All

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Hope prevails for Pakistani nationals in Punjab's Amritsar jail as High Court directs Centre to intervene

Youth from Dera Baba Nanak found murdered in Amritsar

Bargari issue: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh expresses dissent with AAP; targets CM Bhagwant Mann

Pray on ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Takht Jathedars to Sikhs

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at a speed of 140 kmph crashes into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Class 11 student of Punjab’s Bathinda driving at high speed crashes car into tree, dies; had posted speedometer video on Instagram

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Sanjay Tandon gets BJP ticket from Chandigarh

BJP drops sitting MP Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, fields Sanjay Tandon

Sanjay Tandon was sitting near ex-Congress MP Pawan Bansal at bhog when news of him getting BJP ticket from Chandigarh broke out

Of 78 participants, 46 opposed flyover at Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, High Court informed

Chandigarh: PGI panel for 2 new anaesthesia depts

One-way traffic on Sector 26 road in Chandigarh during school timings

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Cabinet, quits AAP

AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on April 14

AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

CBSE to launch pilot of National Credit Framework for Classes 6, 9 and 11

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court agrees to consider Kejriwal’s request for urgent hearing on petition challenging Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP to open state office today

BJP to open state office in Jalandhar's Maqsudan today

Support of MLAs, halqa in-charges to ex-CM Charanjit Channi annoys Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary

Nawanshahr: 5 days on, cops still clueless about ex-militant Rattandeep Singh’s killers

Traders suffer as road repair work faces inordinate delay

Hoshiarpur: Admn forms team to check illegal mining in Kandi area

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

10 deadlines missed, upcoming International airport still not ready to take off

Cleanliness a distant dream for residents of Giaspura flats

VB arrests head constable for taking Rs 1.15 lakh bribe

Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Ludhiana AAP leader booked in fake LLB degree scam

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Student ‘gangraped’ at Nabha college, two held

Death after eating cake in Patiala: Two weeks on, sample report still awaited

250 students participate in athletics meet on Punjabi University campus

Stockholm University Professor to deliver lecture