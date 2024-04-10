BJP using ED, CBI to ‘break our ministers and MLAs’, says AAP after Delhi Minister Anand’s resignation

PTI

New Delhi, April 10

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed the resignation of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand vindicates its stand that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest was aimed at finishing the party.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was using the ED and the CBI to “break our ministers and MLAs”.

“It is ‘agnipariksha’ (trial by fire) of AAP ministers and MLAs,” he said.

Anand, who was holding various portfolios, including Social Welfare, resigned from the Delhi Cabinet and quit the AAP, alleging Dalits were not given representation in the party.

Singh asserted that although the resignation may demotivate some party workers, but the Aam Aadmi Party will largely stand strong against attempts to break the organisation.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Anand may have been threatened to quit the AAP.

Singh said that earlier the BJP used to call Anand corrupt “when a raid was conducted against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) but now the party will welcome him into its fold with garlands”.

Announcing his resignation, Anand said, “This party (AAP) doesn’t respect Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers. In such circumstances, all Dalits feel cheated. We live in an inclusive society, but it is not wrong to talk about proportion. It is difficult for me to remain in the party with all these things.”

