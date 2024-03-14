 CAA is part of BJP vote bank politics: AAP chief : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • CAA is part of BJP vote bank politics: AAP chief

CAA is part of BJP vote bank politics: AAP chief

‘Indian money to be spent to settle Pakistanis here’

CAA is part of BJP vote bank politics: AAP chief

Arvind Kejriwal. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said at present, unemployment and high inflation were the biggest problems in the country.

The CM said, “The BJP-led Centre’s decision to implement the CAA is part of a game plan. The government’s money, which should be spent on the development of the country, will be spent on allowing Pakistanis to settle in India.”

The Union Home Ministry on Monday notified the rules for the implementation of the CAA, which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. The law grants Indian citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities – Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi – from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Kejriwal, in a post on ‘X’, said, “With the implementation of the CAA, a large number of people from Pakistan and Bangladesh will come and settle in the country. Where will they be settled? Would you like people from Pakistan to live in a slum in front of your house? Would you feel safe? Law and order will collapse and what will happen to the security of the country.”

He said if the BJP did not revoke the CAA, people should express their anger by voting against it.

“If the BJP had done some good work in 10 years, perhaps today it would have been asking for votes for its work instead of the CAA,” he added.

“In such a situation, instead of finding a solution to the problems of unemployment and inflation, the government is talking about the CAA, which is a matter of great sadness. It means a large number of minorities from other nations will be brought to our country. They will be given employment and houses will be built for them,” Kejriwal said.

“There are approximately 2.5 to 3 crore people from minorities are living in these three countries ... even if 1.5 crore people come to India, who will provide them employment and where they will be settled,” he said.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of doing “dirty politics” to create a vote bank for future elections. “If 1.5 crore to 2 crore people from these countries are brought to India and are selectively settled in slums in different parts of the country wherever the BJP has less votes, it will create a permanent vote bank of the saffron party,” he said.

Talking about sending people to Israel for employment, the Chief Minister said everyone knew that there was a war going on, the youth were being forced into the war.

Kejriwal said the people of northeast were most severely hit by the CAA, especially Assam. “The language and culture of Assamese are at stake due to the illegal migration from Bangladesh. Now, the BJP is saying it will give citizenship to these illegal migrants. The Assamese people are obviously very upset with this,” the Chief Minister said.

The AAP leader slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said he had betrayed the people of Assam and he should have protested against the implementation of the CAA.

Flays Saffron party

If 1.5 core to 2 crore people from these countries are brought to India and selectively settled in slums here wherever the BJP has less votes, it will create its permanent vote bank. — Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Citizenship Amendment Act CAA #Inflation #Unemployment


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

BJP announces 2nd list of 72 candidates for Lok Sabha election; Nitin Gadkari to contest from Nagpur, ML Khattar from Karnal

2
Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

3
India

NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to procure new one from another bank by March 15

4
Haryana

Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre

5
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

6
Diaspora

US universities can now validate TOEFL test scores through Indian study-abroad partners

7
J & K

Election Commission will disclose electoral bonds’ details in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar in Jammu

8
Haryana

BJP declares candidates for 6 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana; re-nominates sitting MPs Rao Inderjit, Dharambir, Krishan Pal Gurjar

9
Diaspora

3 Indians arrested while entering US illegally from Canada

10
Haryana

UP Police Exam: At Rs 7 lakh per candidate, paper leaked to 1,500 at Gurugram farmhouse

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala appointed election commissioners

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Panel led by Ram Nath Kovind

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel

It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab

AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers

Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal


Cities

View All

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmers board trains to reach Delhi for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Cabinet Minister ETO lays stones of development works in 15 villages

LS poll: Police carry out flag march in sensitive city areas

2 Uttarakhand residents held with 1.5-kg opium

Couple among three killed in separate road accidents

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Summer pangs, UT seeks 5% hike in power quota

Summer pangs, Chandigarh seeks 5% hike in power quota

AAP, Congress take on Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for nixing free water supply plan

Kirron Kher sanitises mike after Chandigarh Mayor’s speech, stirs row

Another PGI staffer dies by suicide

Mohali police under fire over ‘poor’ law & order

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summonses in excise scam case

Arvind Kejriwal moves sessions court challenging summons in excise scam case

4 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Kejriwal unveils Moti Nagar flyover

BJP names 2 remaining Delhi LS candidates

Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of two Delhi High Court Judges

‘I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali,’ says Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins SAD

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

Assistant Returning Officer fails to join for election work in Jalandhar

Rs 100-crore scams unearthed in Jalandhar Improvement Trust: Chairman

Youth hacks elder brother to death over money dispute, lands in police dragnet

Shamsher Dullo flays move to field Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Tribunal disposes of case, seeks fresh report on CETP from pollution board

Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Day after house arrest, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu opens Rs 8.5-crore athletics track at Ludhianastadium

Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Mother, friend get 20-year jail in minor girl’s sexual exploitation case

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur joins BJP in Delhi

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

Representing Patiala for decades, veteran MP Preneet Kaur to join BJP today

Farmers leave for Delhi

Modi College gymnasts emerge overall champs

Kidney Day: Docs create awareness