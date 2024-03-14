CAA is part of BJP vote bank politics: AAP chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said at present, unemployment and high inflation were the biggest problems in the country.

The CM said, “The BJP-led Centre’s decision to implement the CAA is part of a game plan. The government’s money, which should be spent on the development of the country, will be spent on allowing Pakistanis to settle in India.”

The Union Home Ministry on Monday notified the rules for the implementation of the CAA, which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019. The law grants Indian citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities – Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi – from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Kejriwal, in a post on ‘X’, said, “With the implementation of the CAA, a large number of people from Pakistan and Bangladesh will come and settle in the country. Where will they be settled? Would you like people from Pakistan to live in a slum in front of your house? Would you feel safe? Law and order will collapse and what will happen to the security of the country.”

He said if the BJP did not revoke the CAA, people should express their anger by voting against it.

“If the BJP had done some good work in 10 years, perhaps today it would have been asking for votes for its work instead of the CAA,” he added.

“In such a situation, instead of finding a solution to the problems of unemployment and inflation, the government is talking about the CAA, which is a matter of great sadness. It means a large number of minorities from other nations will be brought to our country. They will be given employment and houses will be built for them,” Kejriwal said.

“There are approximately 2.5 to 3 crore people from minorities are living in these three countries ... even if 1.5 crore people come to India, who will provide them employment and where they will be settled,” he said.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of doing “dirty politics” to create a vote bank for future elections. “If 1.5 crore to 2 crore people from these countries are brought to India and are selectively settled in slums in different parts of the country wherever the BJP has less votes, it will create a permanent vote bank of the saffron party,” he said.

Talking about sending people to Israel for employment, the Chief Minister said everyone knew that there was a war going on, the youth were being forced into the war.

Kejriwal said the people of northeast were most severely hit by the CAA, especially Assam. “The language and culture of Assamese are at stake due to the illegal migration from Bangladesh. Now, the BJP is saying it will give citizenship to these illegal migrants. The Assamese people are obviously very upset with this,” the Chief Minister said.

The AAP leader slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said he had betrayed the people of Assam and he should have protested against the implementation of the CAA.

