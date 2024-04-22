Capital set to witness sweltering days ahead

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, April 21
Delhi is set to experience scorching temperatures in the upcoming days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for the Capital.
Senior scientist Naresh Kumar from IMD, Delhi, cautioned, “The temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 38°C for the next two-three days. Subsequently, we anticipate a gradual rise in temperature by 1-2 degrees, along with the possibility of light rain.”
As per the IMD’s website, Monday’s weather forecast predicts a blend of clouds with sporadic light rain and gusty winds in certain areas. As the week progresses, the mercury is projected to climb, reaching up to 40°C by Wednesday and maintaining this level until Saturday. However, a slight drop in temperature on Saturday may offer some relief to Delhi residents.
Clear skies are anticipated from Wednesday to Thursday, with strong surface winds expected to sweep across the city on Thursday. Friday’s weather is expected to be clear, while Saturday may see a return of partly cloudy conditions. Residents are advised to adhere to the guidance of health authorities to mitigate the impact of the impending heatwave.
