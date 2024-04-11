New Delhi, April 11
The CBI arrested Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, officials said.
The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court.
The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.
The CBI officials had gone to Tihar Jail on Saturday to question Kavitha on these aspects of the case, sources said.
The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM
The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting ...
Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'
Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and ...
6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'
The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr
CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’
CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the pri...
Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur joins BJP, likely to contest against Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda
Rohan Gupta, confidante of late Congress veteran Ahmed Patel...