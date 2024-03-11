Delhi BJP president inaugurates voter awareness drive

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 10

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva inaugurated a voter awareness campaign by flagging off the initiative with a green flag at the state office on Sunday. Spearheaded by social activist Manoj Kumar, the campaign aims to spread awareness about the importance of voting across all 70 constituencies in Delhi.

Sachdeva commended Kumar for his commendable initiative and emphasised the significance of raising awareness among youths against substance abuse while encouraging them to participate in the electoral process.

“We are proud to support Kumar in his efforts to promote an intoxication-free Delhi and increase voter awareness throughout the city,” he said.

Accompanied by state minister Yogendra Chandoliya, minister Naresh Aaron, youth wing president Sagar Tyagi, coach Anil Kumar and students from various schools, the first phase of the campaign kicked off amidst enthusiasm and determination. Sachdeva underscored the BJP’s commitment to making Delhi drug-free, citing the successful pushback against the Kejriwal government’s proposed liquor policy. “Our aim is not only to combat substance abuse but also to elevate voter participation,” he emphasised.

“In Delhi, we have a government that prioritises distributing free alcohol instead of discouraging youth from consuming liquor. The BJP stands firm against such policies, striving to create a sober and politically engaged society,” Sachdeva added.

