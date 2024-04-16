Delhi court seeks ED's response on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea for permission to consult his doctor

New Delhi, April 16
A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the ED to file its response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's application seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conference.
In his application to Special Judge Rakesh Syal, Kejriwal said his blood sugar levels are fluctuating and he wants to consult his regular doctor.
The judge directed the ED to file its reply by April 18, when the court is likely to take up the matter.
Opposing his plea, the counsel appearing for the ED argued there are facilities necessary for such patients in jail and he can be examined there.
“Why is ED opposing if I (Kejriwal) am taking care of my health?” Kejriwal's counsel asked.
The court had on Monday extended till April 23 the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He is lodged in Tihar jail.
The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the “entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the campaign for Goa Assembly elections”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, days ahead of Lok Sabha poll
3 security personnel suffered injuries in fierce gun-battle ...
ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self
The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...
Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...
BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda
The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...
Election Commission bans Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over remarks on Hema Malini
This is the first campaign ban imposed by the EC in this Lok...