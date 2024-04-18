Election Commission working like ‘extended wing’ of BJP: AAP

New Delhi, April 17
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India (EC) of being biased towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP made the allegations after the poll panel ordered social media platform ‘X’ to take down select posts of the party for Model Code of Conduct violations.
AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the EC was stifling to expose the ‘corrupt’ practices of the BJP. “It is the country’s misfortune that the EC is working as an extended wing of the BJP. We have filed two complaints with the EC but no action has been taken,” she said.
Kakkar said the AAP’s attempts to shed light on the alleged electoral bonds scam were met with swift censorship by the EC, suggesting “collusion” between the regulatory body and the ruling BJP.
At the heart of the controversy lies a post on the official platform of the AAP, focusing Rs 60-crore electoral bonds allegedly received from Sarath Reddy by the BJP. The party claimed that the money trail is evident in BJP’s financial records, yet their efforts to disseminate this information were met with suppression.
