Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till April 23

New Delhi, April 9

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till April 23, in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 from Hyderabad on money laundering accusations and was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.

The agency on Tuesday submitted before the court that Kavitha had made attempts to influence the witnesses, and tampered with evidence, and that is why judicial custody was required.

ED had also moved an application seeking extension of 14-day judicial custody of the BRS leader.

The development came after a Delhi court on Monday had rejected the interim bail application moved by Kavitha in the case.

Kavitha’s advocate Nitesh Rana had alleged that the CBI thwarted the due process of law by filing a plea that sought permission to question her “behind her back”.

The next hearing in the matter was scheduled for April 10 after the CBI sought time to reply to Kavitha's plea.

However, special judge Kaveri Baweja did not grant any interim relief to Kavitha for the ED and CBI cases.

