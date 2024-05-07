Fire at Narela factory

- A fire broke out at a plastic raw material manufacturing unit in Delhi on Monday. Fire officials said no one was injured in the incident.
- According to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), they received a call at 8.26 am regarding a fire at a two-storey building in the industrial area in Narela in outer Delhi.
- Thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was finally brought under control by 1.20 pm, the DFS officials said.
- They added that all plastic material and furniture stored in the building were gutted in the fire.
- According to the officials, the cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit on the first floor of the building.
