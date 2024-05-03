Girl attacked with blade by classmate

PTI

New Delhi, May 2

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by her classmate with a blade near their school in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area recently, officials said on Thursday.

A video of the incident, which took place on April 29 near a government school, has gone viral on social media and the victim’s parents have demanded strict action against the accused.

The matter came to light on Wednesday when Delhi Police took suo moto cognisance of the alleged video that surfaced online, showing a girl with serious injuries on her face, and launched an investigation.

“Initially, we got to know that a scuffle broke out between a few girls of a government school outside the school premises and one of them hit another girl with a sharp-edged thing,” a senior police officer had said earlier.

The victim told the police that on April 29, she and her classmates were having lunch at around 11.20 am when some girls snatched her friend’s tiffin and fled.

“My friend asked them to return it. But they started abusing us,” she said. The victim further said while trying to pacify the situation, a verbal spat ensued between them and her classmate attacked her with a blade.

Meanwhile, the victim's family alleged that after the incident, no one from the school helped her.

“My daughter received 17 stitches on her face. Her health condition is still serious. After the attack, no one even helped her to take her to hospital,” the victim’s mother alleged.

“My sister is a student of Class 9. When a fight broke out between her friends, she was trying to pacify everyone. But she was attacked. The police must take strict action against them,” the victim’s elder sister said.

“We have taken action under the Juvenile Justice Act since all those who can be seen in the video are juveniles,” the police said.