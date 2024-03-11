Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva expressed sorrow over the death of a man after falling into a borewell on the premises of the Delhi Jal Board and demanded compensation for the families of victims of accidents caused by Jal Board’s negligence. He criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Water Minister Atishi for their response to the incident, labelling their tweets about the borewell room’s safety as a “disgusting conspiracy” aimed at shielding the government and Jal Board officials from accountability.

“This is the second incident of negligence by the Jal Board resulting in an accident within 10 days,” said Sachdeva, highlighting a similar tragedy in Mohammadpur, Alipur, where a young man lost his life after falling into an uncovered sewer pit on February 28.

Kamaljit Sehrawat, state general secretary and Lok Sabha election candidate for the BJP, visited the mishap site along with party workers to investigate the incident. She discovered that the borewell was located in an old, dilapidated room with broken walls and windows, making it accessible to anyone.

Sachdeva condemned the Kejriwal government for suppressing both the Jal Board’s scams and accidents, asserting that the government is complicit in the board’s misconduct. Demanding justice for the victims’ families, Sachdeva urged the Delhi Government to provide Rs 1 crore compensation each for the accidents in Mohammadpur and Keshopur Mandi.

