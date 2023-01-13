11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Eleven Delhi cops have been suspended for negligence over the death of a woman who was dragged by car after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Police to take disciplinary action against the police personnel, who were on duty on that fateful night.



The ministry also asked the Delhi Police to suspend all the personnel posted in three PCR vans and two pickets deployed on the night, with immediate effect as they failed to respond to calls informing them about the hit-and-run incident, the official said.

The MHA has directed the Delhi Police to ensure stringent possible punishment to the accused persons, who were involved in the Kanjhawala incident in which a 20-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was hit by a car and dragged to death and investigate the case taking into all aspects including that of murder charge, a senior official said on Friday.

The MHA official said: “The Police have been directed not to desist from, including the murder charges (under Section 302 of the IPC) against the accused persons given the gravity of the crime and available evidence in the case and investigate the matter accordingly and file a charge sheet soon to ensure punishment as early as possible.”

The MHA direction action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh. Amid massive public outrage, the MHA had ordered a probe.

The official said, the MHA also directed the city police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties.

Anjali, 20, was dragged several kilometres under a car in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 after her scooty was hit by it, and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of the wheels, leading to her painful death.