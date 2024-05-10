Man beaten to death at Rohini, two nabbed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

The police on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly beating a man to death with sticks in the Rohini area. The accused have been identified as Deepanshu alias Tillu Gurjar (25) and Neeraj alias Bonga (22).

According to police reports, on Tuesday, the Begumpur police station received a call about an unconscious man found lying in the mud at 11.10 pm. Upon reaching the scene, the police found the man unresponsive and shifted him to hospital in Rohini. The doctors declared him brought dead, and the body was sent for postmortem. The deceased was later identified as Gagan (29), a resident of Begum Vihar.

Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, DCP, Rohini district, said, “On preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the victim used to work in a cloth store in Karol Bagh and was living alone in a rented room in the area. The postmortem revealed head injuries.” The police then registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC.

The police formed a team and scanned 350-400 CCTV footages in the area and analysed them. The DCP said, “It came to notice that on May 7, the victim along with his two friends had gone to Sector 20, Rohini, where he met one of the accused with whom he had an old enmity. Both of them had a minor scuffle and thereafter, all of them left the place.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.