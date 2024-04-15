 On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

AAP leaders at an event organised to commemorate Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in New Delhi on Sunday. MANAS RANJAN BHUI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 14

In response to the call given by AAP national convener and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) observed “Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao” (Save Constitution, remove dictatorship) Diwas on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Sunday.

Total subjugation of Ambedkar’s values: L-G

  • Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Sunday paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
  • In a series of posts on X, L-G Saxena said Ambedkar's ideals were specifically against dynastic politics.
  • “Alas, what we are witnessing today, is total distortion and subjugation of every value that he stood for, just to cling on to a position of power at any cost,” he rued. PTI

AAP leaders and supporters gathered at the AAP headquarters to pledge their unwavering commitment to safeguard the Constitution across the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh sounded an alarm, highlighting “BJP MPs’ open discussions on altering the Constitution”. He warned that the BJP’s demand for over 400 seats was indicative of their intent to abolish reservations for Dalits, tribals and backward classes should they come to power.

Attacking the BJP, he said, “The BJP MP from Ayodhya said Narendra Modi’s work was not working on 272 seats. If the Constitution is to be changed, a two-thirds majority is required. Therefore, give the BJP 400 seats, so that we can change the Constitution. This is how dangerous it is. A BJP MP is openly saying that Baba Saheb’s written Constitution needs to be changed. I want to say to the BJP and RSS that as long as there is a worker of the AAP, he will fight until his last breath to save the Constitution of India. We have taken this oath.”

“If the BJP returns to power in 2024, reservations for Dalits, tribals, and the underprivileged will be abolished nationwide. That’s why we will fight against the BJP to save the Constitution and our rights and bid them farewell in 2024,” he added.

Sanjay Singh said Hemant Soren, who became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from the Adivasi community, struggled throughout his life to create the state of Jharkhand, he fought for the rights of Adivasis and he was sent to jail without any evidence.

Taking potshots at PM Modi, Singh said, “In 2014, Modi ji was telling people to vote after seeing the cylinder at home. Today, I want to tell the people of Delhi and the country that when you go to vote, go after seeing the face of your child, for whom Kejriwal has arranged good education.”

AAP’s Delhi state convener and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said for the past 10 years, the BJP sitting in power at the Centre had been preparing to end Baba Saheb’s Constitution and democracy. “For the past five years, the Modi government has been systematically killing the spirit of the Constitution and democracy.

For the first time in the country, more than 150 MPs have been suspended. Modi ji does not want opposition MPs in Parliament. He wants to control Parliament. Modi ji removed India’s Chief Justice from the selection committee of the Election Commission. The Modi government has brought all the investigating agencies of the country, including the ED, CBI and IT, under its control.”

AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar said Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution talks about equality for all and uplift of every caste and class.

“He has given us all the right to vote. But today dictatorship is at its peak in the country. The BJP wants to change the Constitution asthis Constitution gives equal rights to women and BJP people hate women. We have to give an answer to this dictatorship with our votes. Just as Baba Saheb Ambedkar did not stop, Kejriwal will also not stop. He will continue to advance Baba Saheb’s mission and work for the people of Delhi,” Kumar said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

4
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

5
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

6
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

7
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

8
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

9
World

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

10
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...

Saffron party bets big on middle class, 31% of population

BJP bets big on middle class, 31% of population

It’s official, Channi to fight from Jalandhar

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

SAD stands for amity in Punjabi society, says Anil Joshi

Pensioners to oppose AAP candidates in poll

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Senior leaders of Congress, AAP to chalk out election strategy today

Bansal’s aide to enter fray

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP must back off, will continue to run govt from jail: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Constituency Watch South Delhi: Poor roads, water shortage among major concerns

Dispute over water, minor kills woman

Six buses catch fire in Dwarka school

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Tinu backstabbed party workers, says SAD

2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

2 held with 20 kg poppy husk

Open house: What steps should state govt take to ensure uninterrupted power supply in peak summer months?

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: DC

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana