On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

New Delhi, April 14

In response to the call given by AAP national convener and Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) observed “Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao” (Save Constitution, remove dictatorship) Diwas on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on Sunday.

Total subjugation of Ambedkar’s values: L-G Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Sunday paid tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

In a series of posts on X, L-G Saxena said Ambedkar's ideals were specifically against dynastic politics.

“Alas, what we are witnessing today, is total distortion and subjugation of every value that he stood for, just to cling on to a position of power at any cost,” he rued. PTI

AAP leaders and supporters gathered at the AAP headquarters to pledge their unwavering commitment to safeguard the Constitution across the country, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

AAP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh sounded an alarm, highlighting “BJP MPs’ open discussions on altering the Constitution”. He warned that the BJP’s demand for over 400 seats was indicative of their intent to abolish reservations for Dalits, tribals and backward classes should they come to power.

Attacking the BJP, he said, “The BJP MP from Ayodhya said Narendra Modi’s work was not working on 272 seats. If the Constitution is to be changed, a two-thirds majority is required. Therefore, give the BJP 400 seats, so that we can change the Constitution. This is how dangerous it is. A BJP MP is openly saying that Baba Saheb’s written Constitution needs to be changed. I want to say to the BJP and RSS that as long as there is a worker of the AAP, he will fight until his last breath to save the Constitution of India. We have taken this oath.”

“If the BJP returns to power in 2024, reservations for Dalits, tribals, and the underprivileged will be abolished nationwide. That’s why we will fight against the BJP to save the Constitution and our rights and bid them farewell in 2024,” he added.

Sanjay Singh said Hemant Soren, who became the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from the Adivasi community, struggled throughout his life to create the state of Jharkhand, he fought for the rights of Adivasis and he was sent to jail without any evidence.

Taking potshots at PM Modi, Singh said, “In 2014, Modi ji was telling people to vote after seeing the cylinder at home. Today, I want to tell the people of Delhi and the country that when you go to vote, go after seeing the face of your child, for whom Kejriwal has arranged good education.”

AAP’s Delhi state convener and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said for the past 10 years, the BJP sitting in power at the Centre had been preparing to end Baba Saheb’s Constitution and democracy. “For the past five years, the Modi government has been systematically killing the spirit of the Constitution and democracy.

For the first time in the country, more than 150 MPs have been suspended. Modi ji does not want opposition MPs in Parliament. He wants to control Parliament. Modi ji removed India’s Chief Justice from the selection committee of the Election Commission. The Modi government has brought all the investigating agencies of the country, including the ED, CBI and IT, under its control.”

AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi Kuldeep Kumar said Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution talks about equality for all and uplift of every caste and class.

“He has given us all the right to vote. But today dictatorship is at its peak in the country. The BJP wants to change the Constitution asthis Constitution gives equal rights to women and BJP people hate women. We have to give an answer to this dictatorship with our votes. Just as Baba Saheb Ambedkar did not stop, Kejriwal will also not stop. He will continue to advance Baba Saheb’s mission and work for the people of Delhi,” Kumar said.

