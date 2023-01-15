On info by terror suspects, body found in drain in New Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 14

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has recovered a body, which was chopped into three pieces, from Bhalswa drain (in north Delhi) after two suspects, Naushad and Jagjit Singh, who have been arrested under anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), gave information in this regard, officials said.

The Special Cell had arrested the two men from the Bhalswa Dairy area on Friday on the suspicion of having links with terror organisations.

During investigation, the two accused — Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad — revealed the location of the chopped-up body in the area.

The Delhi Police informed that they are identifying the deceased.

“Delhi Police Special Cell recovered a body which was chopped into three pieces from Bhalswa drain after two suspects Naushad (56) and Jagjit Singh (29), who were arrested under UAPA, told about it to the police. The deceased is being identified,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The police said they were produced before the Patiala House Court on Friday and sent to police remand for 14 days.

The arrests were made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital. Two hand grenades, three pistols and 22 live cartridges were seized from the possession of the accused, the police officials said.

Delhi Police said they have information that Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla. He is also a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and has been receiving instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, the police said, adding that he is also a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

Naushad is associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir.