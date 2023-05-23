Policeman ‘misbehaved’ with Manish Sisodia, alleges AAP, Delhi Police dismisses charge

New Delhi, May 23
The AAP on Tuesday alleged that a policeman misbehaved with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court here.
The Delhi Police dismissed the charge as propaganda.
Sisodia was produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Senior AAP leader Atishi posted a video on the alleged incident on Twitter, and wrote, “Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.”
Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately. pic.twitter.com/q9EU0iGkPL— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 23, 2023
Slamming the police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this? Has the police been instructed to do this? ”
क्या पुलिस को इस तरह मनीष जी के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करने का अधिकार है? क्या पुलिस को ऐसा करने के लिए ऊपर से कहा गया है? https://t.co/izPacU6SHI— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2023
Reacting to it, the Delhi Police termed the matter as “propaganda” and said it is “against the law” for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media.
राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में पेशी के समय श्री मनीष सिसोदिया के साथ पुलिस दुर्व्यवहार की बात दुष्प्रचार है।— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 23, 2023
वीडियो में प्रचारित पुलिस की प्रतिक्रिया सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से अनिवार्य थी।
न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में अभियुक्त द्वारा मीडिया को वक्तव्य जारी करना विधि विरुद्ध है।#DelhiPoliceUpdates
“The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court is a propaganda. The policeman was holding Sisodia due to security reasons. It is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media,” the Delhi Police tweeted.
While talking to reporters in court premises, Sisodia had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
