Rider killed after school bus collides with scooter, auto

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

A scooter rider was killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision near ITO here on Friday morning.

The incident took place when a bus ferrying 42 schoolchildren collided with a scooter and an auto-rickshaw.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek Jain, who was riding the scooter.

Bus driver Shiv Kumar, auto-rickshaw driver Mahesh Kumar and three schoolchildren aged between 11 and 15 years were injured, the police said.

“The accident took place around 7.30 am when the bus, en route to a school in central Delhi, failed to stop at the red light. The injured were taken to LNJP Hospital. The victim, Abhishek Jain, was declared brought dead. The police have registered a case and notified the families of the victim,” an officer said.

