Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as court refuses to stay summons

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a setback as a Delhi court on Friday declined to stay the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping summons in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal of the Rouse Avenue Court directed Kejriwal to seek exemption from appearing before the probe agency through the trial court and rejected the request for a stay.

Kejriwal had appealed to the sessions court against the order of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, requiring him to appear before her on March 16. The ED had taken legal action against Kejriwal for failing to comply with summons related to the excise policy case. The agency had filed two complaints seeking Kejriwal’s prosecution for ignoring multiple summons, as they aimed to record his statement regarding the case.

Despite receiving eight summons from the probe agency, Kejriwal did not appear.

Kejriwal has been directed to appear physically in court tomorrow and revision petitions have been listed for hearing on March 30.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Enforcement Directorate