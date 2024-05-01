Woman kills self in AIIMS hostel

PTI

New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at AIIMS here on Tuesday and a suicide note was recovered, police said. According to police, one of the hostel staff found the woman hanging from the ceiling fan in her room around 11.30 am and alerted the authorities. Upon investigation, the police recovered a suicide note in which she had stated that she was depressed because of her nursing studies and preparations for the Bihar Public Service Commission exam, police said. The woman was a second-year BSc student. Her family, who lives in Bihar were informed about their daughter. Further probe is on, they said. PTI

New courses at Ambedkar varsity

New Delhi: Dr BR Ambedkar University introduced a new postgraduate (PG) course, 48 short-term courses and has decided to provide one seat in all programmes to an orphan, the Vice-Chancellor said in a press conference on Tuesday. The developments will be implemented in the new academic session 2024-2025, Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said. The university has introduced a new PG course in Public Policy and Governance which will be held in the Karampura campus, she said. pti

Hospital gets hoax bomb threat

New Delhi: The bomb threat email that the Chacha Nehru Hospital in Shahdara here received on Tuesday morning has been declared a hoax, police said. Bomb Detection Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, a team of Delhi Fire Service and local police were immediately sent to the children’s hospital when a staff member received the email around 10 am, they said. A search operation was conducted and the threat was declared a hoax, a police officer said. According to police, the sender tried to send the same email to multiple institutions and government bodies, at the same time.

