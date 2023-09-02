Indian-origin Tharman wins Singapore presidential election

Singapore, September 2
Registering a landslide victory in Singapore's presidential election, Tamil-origin economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam said his win is a vote of confidence in the city-state's future and vowed to build a 'future of optimism'.
Tharman received a resounding mandate with a whopping 70.4 per cent votes in a three-way contest to elect the city-state's ninth President on Friday.
“I pledge and it will be my duty to use the roles and responsibilities of the President to advance this future of optimism and solidarity among Singaporeans. That is my pledge,” Tharman said in his first remarks to the media after his win.
“Once again, let me just say that I am truly humbled, and I will honour the trust that Singaporeans have placed in me and respect all Singaporeans for the views they have expressed, including those who did not vote for me,” Tharman said, as reported by The Straits Times.
Thrman's rivals, Ng Kok Song and Tan Kin Lian, received 15.72 and 13.88 per cent of the vote, respectively.
Congratulating Tharman for winning by a 'decisive margin', Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the former senior minister would carry out his duties as president with distinction, having had a long and distinguished record of public service.
