It's rivalry of Punjab's gangs that ‘leads' to strain of India, Canada relations

File photo



IANS

Chandigarh, September 26

It is the rivalry of Punjab's gangs that have been hitting national and international headlines.

The latest was the last week's killing of NIA-wanted gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, who was shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivalry.

For killing of Duneke, an associate of the Devinder Bambiha Gang who escaped to Canada in 2017 on forged documents, rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria separately claimed responsibility.

A day before his killing on September 21, his name figured among the list of 43 gangsters released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which sought information about his illegal properties.

His murder is similar to the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Surrey in June.

As per Indian intelligence agencies, Duneke was part of Khalistan movement in Canada. He was believed to be an ally of the Bambiha gang and was wanted by Punjab Police in cases of extortion, attempt to murder and murder.

In a post, Bishnoi wrote, “Sukhdool had murdered our brother Gurlal Brar and was also behind the killing of Vicky Middukhera as well as kabaddi player Sandeep Nagal Ambian.”

Likewise, in another social media post, another Punjab-based gangster Bhagwanpuria, once a close aide of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing by saying he took revenge for Ambian.

Protests by Sikhs erupted in several cities of Canada after allegations that Indian agents were involved in the Sikh separatist leader's killing.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there may be a link between New Delhi and the killing of Sikh separatist advocate Nijjar in British Columbia.

Before Duneke's killing, Punjabi singing superstar Sidhu Moosewala's gruesome daylights assassination was said to have been carried out owing to inter-gang rivalry in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Sangrur district. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder.

The murder of Moosewala was carried out by Bishnoi along with Harinder Singh Rinda, a gangster-turned-terrorist, now affiliated with Babbar Khalsa.

Who is the head of the Bishnoi group?

Lawrence Bishnoi, a well-known criminal and former Student Organisation Punjab University (SOPU) leader of Panjab University.

He has been imprisoned many times and has over 25 cases registered against him including cases of attempt to murder, extortion, snatching, carjacking and under the Arms Act in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

And the Bambiha Group is headed by Davinder Bambiha, one of the most dangerous gangsters.

Davinder Bambiha was encountered by Punjab Police in 2016 because of his criminal activities. His group is still active in Punjab. Recently, the Davinder Bambiha group has claimed the responsibility for threatening Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh.

And Jasdeep Singh of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang is a well-known name. He is a youth icon for many sports players and Kabaddi lovers. He is also known as the 'Supari King'. Jaggu is famous for his criminal activities mostly in the Majha area of Punjab.

Canada-based Goly Brar is an accused in the killing of Moosewala.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Muktsar Sahib, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Brar has been listed among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives in the country.

Wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Brar's name figured in the 'Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Programme'.

His life-sized cutout among all 25 fugitives has been displayed at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square.

