We are both daughters of India, in a way, Priyanka Chopra tells Kamala Harris

PTI

Washington, October 4

United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a stage past week, reflecting on their Indian connections, marriage equality and climate change.

Chopra, who is now settled in Los Angeles, was invited by the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum to interview the Vice President for a fireside chat.

The Indian actress kicked off the chat with their Indian connection.

“I think we're both daughters of India, in a way,” Priyanka told the room full of prominent Democrats invited for the conference from across the country.

“You're a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom and a Jamaican father. I am an Indian born of two physicians as parents and a recent immigrant to this country who totally still believes in the wholehearted, you know, American Dream,” she said.

The United States, she said, is regarded as a beacon of hope, freedom, and choice for the whole world. “And these tenets are being endlessly assaulted right now,” she said.

Chopra said after working for over 20 years, it was only this year that she got pay equal to male actors.

The actress also touched upon the issue of marriage equality.

Harris acknowledged that right now they are living in an unsettled world.

“I've been travelling around the world as Vice President. I've directly talked with 100 world leaders in person or by phone,” she said, adding “things that we long took for granted are now up for debate and question”.

“You look, for example, at Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine. We thought it was pretty well settled -- the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty -- and now that is up for some debate, given what's happening there,” she noted.

