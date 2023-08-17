I-Day speech

AS expected, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last Independence Day speech before the 2024 General Election had an ample dose of political messaging. Exuding confidence as he ended his 10th consecutive address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said he would be back for the 11th time next year. Instead of his trademark references to the people of the country as ‘my beloved brothers and sisters’ or ‘my fellow citizens’, he chose an all-embracing alternative: ‘my 140 crore family members’. The switch could not have been incidental. In the face of anti-incumbency, a resurgent Opposition and worrying inflationary trends, every vote counts. The campaign for securing a third term is well and truly underway.

Coming just after his Parliament speech, PM Modi’s August 15 address did not have big surprises. Its focus was on the nation turning its face to the future, and his government’s role in effecting transformative changes. The world no longer has doubts about India, the PM reiterated, dwelling on the upcoming G20 summit in detail. Accused of ignoring Manipur, his remark that the nation is with the state and the victims is reassuring, but it is unlikely to stem criticism of the handling of the crisis.

Given the safety concerns regarding Indian drugs, the call to ensure that there is no compromise on quality is of vital importance. The outreach to various social groups is in sync with election preparedness. Having ‘lakhpati didis’ in villages and training 15,000 self-help groups to operate drones for agri-tech purposes is aimed at engaging with women, a key section of the electorate the PM has been investing in. The PM’s remark that the time is ripe to embrace development centred around values has a ring of positivity, but on-ground developments reflect a different reality.

