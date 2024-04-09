Safety protocol lax

THE death of Ritu Chopra, a seasoned paragliding pilot, at Bir Billing on Sunday underscores a grave concern — the lack of stringent enforcement of international safety norms in paragliding activities. It serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with this adventure sport when precautions are not strictly adhered to. Bir Billing, nestled amidst the picturesque Dhauladhar range in Himachal Pradesh, has gained international recognition as a prime destination for paragliding. However, its soaring popularity has not been matched by adequate safety measures. Three paragliders had lost their lives in seven days in October last year.

The lack of awareness about the challenging topography of the Dhauladhar hills and the unpredictable weather conditions exacerbate the risks associated with paragliding. The presence of inexperienced pilots, coupled with the absence of proper regulation of paragliding schools, compromises the safety of tourists. The tendency of local agencies to absolve themselves of responsibility through liability waivers discourages them from prioritising safety over profit margins. Compounding the problem is the absence of facilities for prompt rescue operations, including standby helicopters equipped with winches. The inordinate delay in saving lives highlights the need for improved logistics. Illegal constructions along the landing site also endanger paragliders and tourists, disrupting wind currents and increasing accident risks.

It is imperative to strictly enforce international standard operating procedures for paragliding, which mandate stringent checks on pilots’ experience, equipment and adherence to guidelines. The authorities concerned must ensure that Bir Billing becomes a paradise for adventure seekers, not a hub of accidents and tragedies.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Paragliding