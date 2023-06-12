Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone attend Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt's wedding ceremony

ANI

Mumbai, June 12

Superstar Aamir Khan attended the wedding ceremony of filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt.

She tied the knot with her boyfriend Vedant Sarda on June 11 in Mumbai. The couple got married in the presence of family members and friends. They both looked stunning together.

Their pre-wedding ceremonies started with mehndi and sangeet ceremonies. For their special day, Vedant opted for white and golden sherwani, Krishna looked beautiful in her red lehenga accompanied with gold necklaces, earrings, maang tikka, and bangles.

Many Bollywood celebs graced the special occasion including superstar Aamir Khan who was captured with Vikram Bhatt. Aamir Khan was seen wearing an ethnic white outfit.

Kunal Kapoor was also among the celebrities who attended the ceremony. He opted for a formal black outfit that looked perfect for the occasion.

Boney Kapoor was also seen among the guests.

Sunny Leone and her family arrived in style. The actress and her spouse looked gorgeous in their traditional blue Indian outfit. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol looked great in his black shirt and trousers.

Take a look:

While Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad also grabbed the eyeballs during the wedding ceremony.

Sara Ali Khan as usual impressed everyone with her innocent smile and pink outfit.

Mahesh Bhatt was also seen accompanied by his daughter Pooja Bhatt. Pooja opted for a black outfit for the ceremony. On the other hand, 'Balika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor looked elegant in her white sari accompanied by gold and pearl jewellery.

Check it out:

Krishna got engaged to Vedant in December 2022.

Vikram expressed his happiness in his long post on Instagram in which he wrote, "Engaged to get married!! And then I gave her away - in the words from the #fiddlerontheroof"Is this the little girl I carried ...Is this the little boy at play? I don't remember growing older..When did they?When did she get to be a beauty..When did he grow to be so tall?Wasn't it yesterday when they were small? Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset...Swiftly flow the days..Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers..Blossoming even as we gaze..Sunrise, sunset..Sunrise, sunset Swiftly fly the years One season following another Laiden with happiness and tears."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krishna is a filmmaker and her directorial project '1920 - Horrors of the Heart' is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.

