Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare to unite in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

Mumbai, June 3

Former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik will be joining his best friend Shiv Thakare in the adventures of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

A source confirmed to IANS that Abdu will be joining Shiv in the show, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Shiv, too, said that he cannot imagine a better companion than Abdu in South Africa.

Talking about friendship with Abdu, Shiv Thakare said: "In the thrilling realm of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', where every day promises unexpected twists and exhilarating surprises, for me, friendship is definitely a secret weapon that fuels my spirit. Amidst the demanding jungle adventure in South Africa, I couldn't imagine a better companion than Abdu by my side."

Here's a look at their bond from 'Bigg Boss 16' days:

"His infectious liveliness and carefree spirit never fail to uplift my mood and infuse courage into my veins. With Abdu's unwavering support, not only will we make this journey a joyous ride, but we will also conquer any obstacle that dares to stand in our way." Shiv added: "Together, we will redefine limits, savour victories, and create memories that will forever remind the world of the incredible power of true friendship." 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' will air on Colors soon.

